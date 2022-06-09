Missed Connections are happening all around us, and it's absolutely fantastic. Check out our updated list of Boise's best Missed Connections on Craigslist! Do you have an M.C. of your own? Are you the main character in someone else's? Oh, the intrigue!

1) Tobacco Connection - Payette, 8 June

"You work at tobacco connection in Payette, super good looking guy and you always make me laugh. I come in after work, usually just to see you. Would love to talk and get to know you…"

More like multiple missed opportunities. At this point it would seem weird if he connected with you here as opposed to you just asking for his cell the next time you chat.

attachment-kilian-seiler-ytf-vnjWvfw-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

2) Man In Boots - Nampa, 7 June

"I saw you walking down the street and I had to say hi you're the most beautiful blue eyes I've ever seen in my entire life I want you so bad and I will do anything anything to have you!

So would you please come to me show me who you love because it's you my love..."

Wut.

attachment-kyle-cleveland-PYFXnsBOxAY-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

3) Beautiful girl at "Albertsins" on Lake Hazel - Nampa, 7 June

"We kept running into each other in various aisles. I don't think you were checking me out but I certainly was you. I think you're beautiful, if you see this hope I get a hi at least."

And the winner for most vague/nondescript Missed Connection goes to...this guy.

attachment-hanson-lu-sq5P00L7lXc-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

4) Edson Street Weeds - on...Edson Street, 6 June

"To the beautiful lady pulling weeds in her front yard today on Edson St. Thank you! I know you caught me staring I just couldn’t help it. If you ever need help pulling those weeds let me know. If not, maybe a drink?

What was I Doing on that street so I know it’s you."

A man who freely offers to do the yard work for you?! Marry him. Like, now.

attachment-rasa-kasparaviciene-fLBplDxkNsk-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

5) Justin - Anywhere, ID, 2 June

"All I can say is wow…your eyes give me butterflies. I wonder what your hugs are like."

And we wonder if you realize how creepy you sound.

attachment-pablo-heimplatz-M1doNY5gdZs-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

6) You've Got Mail - Boise, 2 June

"I miss you. I miss our conversations. Your advice. Your encouragement. You were the only one who understood me. The only one I could talk to. I hate you for leaving me."

And we hate how awkward you just made this.

attachment-sebastiaan-stam-p50nuZendPE-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

8) Snow Tha Project/Beetlejuice - Boise, 1 June

"Chatted on the smoking patio at the Snow concert at Knitting Factory. Got shots bought for us by a stranger. Had a high noon stare off with a bully."

"High noon stare-off." Okeydokey.

attachment-stillness-inmotion-LmQRYcJmtv8-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

9) Beautiful Blonde Woman at Village Axiom - Meridian, 31 May

"We made eye contact, exchanged smiles and quickly moved to hello Tuesday about noon. We were on the machines and you moved to a treadmill. You have short hair, beautiful eyes and smile. Can you describe me..."

Sounds like she was more into the workout than she was into you, bro.

attachment-scott-webb-Vn39uEkX00s-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

10) Young Lady In a Black Pick-Up At the Bank - Nampa, 31 May

"I held the door as you walked into the branch. You offered a genuine thank you and a smile. After your business inside, you stepped into a black pick up parked next to my own grey one. We smiled again. The cliche..."I know this a long shot, but"...certainly applies here! Reach out if you'd like to chat?"

Pro tip: referring to a prospective lover as "young lady" makes a man instantly sound old and creepy.

attachment-yerling-villalobos-r-hssyiKimQ-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Get our free mobile app

14 of Boise's Best Missed Connections On Craigslist