Morgan Romero Returns to KTVB

The Boise television market has been used as a farm system for developing television talent.

We see these young reporters who report on our community for a few years and then move to larger markets. Boise reporters have gone from Boise to New York City, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and other bigger markets.

It's rare that someone who worked in Boise and has many years in television returns to Boise television. Morgan Romero is far from ordinary. I remember one of her first days at KTVB several years ago during a Seven Cares day, proclaiming how happy and honored she was to join the team at KTVB.

The Eagle High School grad wasted no time in establishing herself as one of the most trusted reporters in our area. While at KTVB, her work was recognized by the Edwin R Murrow Award as part of the 10 pm newscast that won the award. The Murrow Award acknowledges the best in news reporting in television, radio, and digital every year.

Romero left KTVB for KGW in Portland, Oregon. Many Idahoans would watch her anchoring, reporting, and investigative reports while visiting the Oregon Coast. While in Portland, she was once again part of the winning team that won another national Edwin R Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage.

It would not be unusual for someone of Romero's talent to leave Portland for a major market like New York City, Los Angeles, or a national news program. The University of Colorado grad chose a much different path than most of her peers. She decided to return to KTVB to anchor the 4 pm, 6 pm, and investigative reporting.

Most importantly, Morgan loves her family here in Idaho!



KTVB must be doing something right to attract returning local talent. A few years ago, meteorologist Bri Eggers returned home from working at a Boston television station.

Morgan Romero KTVB-KGW-KTVB Morgan Romero through the years from Boise to Portland to back home in Boise.

9 Places to Dispose Of Your Leaves for Free in Boise The City of Boise will allow residents to dispose of leaves from their yards at the following locations from October 18-December 3, 2021 (unless otherwise noted.) Leaves should be placed in paper leaf bag sand left in the dumpster that reads "Leaves Only." If it's full, you'll need to take them to a different site.