If you're a fan of any video, there's a new phenomenon catching fire across every known platform known to man. Remember when we called video television, and if we missed a show, we were out of luck?

Getty Images for SiriusXM y Rodin Eckenroth/ Getty Images for SiriusXM y Rodin Eckenroth/ loading...

Today, consumers get their video feeds from social media, phones, and perhaps one day their eyeglasses. One group of individuals is the IT group, whether it's reality television or docudramas. This group is so over-the-top that the New York Times profiled its popularity. And most of these folks live in our area. ￼

We see them all the time; they may be our friends, family members, or spouses. Believe it or not, Hollywood, New York, LA, and anyone else who matters is obsessed with the wives of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We must admit, except Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake, I haven't watched any of these popular shows. However, the world is all about 'Mormon Wives, ' reports the New York Times.

A quick, shallow glance at these shows portrays women struggling with their faith, marriages, careers, and taking care of their families. The appetite, it appears, is to see if the women will become unfaithful to their faith or their faith-based lifestyle.

Getty Images for Empire State Re /Roy Rochlin/ Getty Images for Empire State Re /Roy Rochlin/ loading...

Is any publicity including bad publicity good for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints? One expert shared her thoughts with the New York Times:

“The best export of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is our women,” Rebbie Brassfield, the host of the podcast “Mormons in Media,” said. “Even though you see them in ‘Secret Lives’ as being catty and dramatic and things that I think a lot of people in the church don’t want to associate with the church or with L.D.S. women, you also see them as, like, savvy and enterprising.”

Mormon Wives of Idaho?

While nothing is confirmed yet, sooner or later, the power that be will get tired of Utah and look for a new crop of folks to promote or exploit. Idaho is a very popular and faith-based state. So don't be surprised if you see a television crew in your neighborhood.

The 5 Most Mormon Cities In Idaho We asked AI to use as much data as possible to determine the most Mormon cities in Idaho. It used data from the US Census, Church Membership Statistics, and News Articles and Publications from each town in Idaho to determine the top 5. Gallery Credit: Marco

10 Pickup Lines Only LDS (Mormons) Would Understand Here are 10 pickup lines to try out at the Institute. Gallery Credit: Mikey Foley