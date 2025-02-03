We've heard this story before, but it's very different this time. For the first time in his career, Boise great Kellen Moore, is going to the Super Bowl. Coach Moore will also be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. ￼

We've had several of these stories in the past, but every ounce of evidence points to the former Bronco moving down south after his Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Coach Moore is the Eagles' offensive coordinator and deserves credit for their explosive offense and return to the big game.

The Saints are the only NFL team that hasn't hired a new coach for next season. Joe Brady, Mike McCarthy, and other big names have been interviewed but haven't gotten the gig. Coach Moore was interviewed several times with the team while balancing his current coaching duties. In other words, someone would've been hired if he wasn't the guy.

Coincidentally, the Super Bowl will be in New Orleans this year. Sports reporters say the young coach will not leave the city after the game.

The feeding frenzy involving Coach Moore continues. If he wasn't the guy, the Saints would've hired someone else. The pre-Super Bowl hype media hype has picked up on this story.

Is This the Saints Job a Good One for Kellen Moore?

The Saints finished fourth in the NFC South with a 5-12 record. The book is still out on quarterback Derek Carr who was injured for a part of last season. Coach Moore is an expert at working with quarterbacks whether it's Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, or Jalen Hurts.

The coach was a brilliant college quarterback at Boise State before playing for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

