Music Artists We Want to See in Boise

Covid-19 has had a monumental impact on many aspects of our lives – there is absolutely no denying that. However, one significant cause-and-effect that comes to mind was the cancellation of concerts.

We cannot tell you how much we love attending concerts – it is one of our favorite activities in the entire world. The music, the vibe, the people… there’s not much better than that, in our opinion.

So it should come as no surprise that we find ourselves buying tickets left and right these days, now that concerts are occurring more regularly again.

What can we say? Boise has good taste.

However, we have noticed recently that there are many artists that have either never come to Boise at all, or it’s been many years since they have visited.

So, we would like to file an official complaint… and hopefully this article will work some cosmic magic, and inspire these artists to grace our humble abode.

Without further ado, here is a list of music artists that we want to see in Boise (hopefully sooner rather than later).

