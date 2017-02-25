Nampa Armed Robber on the Loose

On Friday Night, an armed robbery was reported at Game Stop in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue Rd.in Nampa. NPD officers responded to the scene.

The employees at the business reported that a black male came into the store. He displayed a black handgun with an extended magazine. He told the two employees to give him the cash from the registers. He then told the employees to go into the back room of the store. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left out of the back door of the business and was last seen northbound, on foot, headed through the parking lot behind the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, early 20’s, with a wide nose, approximately 6-0 to 6-2. He was wearing a black hoodie and all black clothes. He was wearing black sneakers, possibly Converse, with white soles.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Nampa Police at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.