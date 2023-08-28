Nampa: Important to Know Before the Lindsey Stirling Concert

Boise area residents are gearing up for tonight's Lindsey Stirling concert at the Ford Idaho Center, and there's important information you should know before you go to the show.

Parking, road closures, item restrictions etc.

It's important to keep these few key details in mind, as there's a significant crowd anticipated for tonight, and this information will help ensure that you have a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Firstly, be aware that road closures are in effect at the intersection of Idaho Center Blvd and Cherry Ln. There will no doubt be heavy traffic and time delays, so plan your route accordingly and allow extra travel time to avoid any potential traffic snarls — and to make sure you can get to the show on time (gates open at 6:30pm).

Parking is $10, and cash or card is acceptable. However, the concessions are cashless, so be ready to use electronic payment methods for all of your food and beverage needs.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, organizers will be collecting donations for college student food insecurity. Contributions will go to the College of Western Idaho Food Pantry, helping students in need.

One last thing to keep in mind before you head to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — you're welcome to bring your own chairs and water bottles, but there are some restrictions in place. For the full details regarding those restrictions, head over to fordidahocenter.com

Idaho is thrilled to have Lindsey Stirling, and with these important tips, you're all set to enjoy the concert and have an incredible evening.

