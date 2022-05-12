Nampa Restaurant Prepares For National TV Feature, Needs Audience

Does the name Robert Irvine ring a bell? Perhaps you've seen his face plastered on protein bars at your local convenience stores and gas stations or maybe you're just a Food Network fan. Known best for his show "Restaurant Impossible", Robert Irvine is no stranger to getting his hands dirty and helping struggling restaurants across the nation--all in the name of entertaining national television.

Irvine's show, "Restaurant Impossible" is indeed headed to Nampa this month!

By the way--Idaho and our restaurants are no stranger to being featured on Food Network: 

So who is next to be added to the list? They're just minutes from downtown Nampa! 

If you're a "Nampa Original", you know the structure as what was once a Pizza Hut. Book Club stickers, anyone?

Now, the building is occupied by a locally owned and operated restaurant, "Island Kine Grinds" and they're about to receive a helping hand of a lifetime.

The national Food Network show will be in Nampa on May 24th and 25th executing a two-day challenge to turn the restaurant around. The business has been in Nampa for years and it's time to see what Robert Irvine can do to help them through a tough time.

Not only will this be something that Idahoans will soon be able to see on television--but folks right here in the Treasure Valley can actually PARTICIPATE, too! The restaurant is going to need people to come by and check out the grand re-opening!

If you want to be there for it, you need to:

  • Email to reserve, NOW! ReservationsImpossible@gmail.com
  • Be quick, it's a first come, first served basis
  • Plan to pay for you meal-- no freebies!
  • You must include "2016 / Island Kine Grinds Reservations" in the subject line along with your contact information and number of guests

We're totally cheering for this local business' time to shine!

