National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.

Doctor Peterson's views are enormously popular with Conservatives across the country. His popularity has increased due to his relatively new partnership with the Daily Wire. He produces shows, documentaries, and interviews on the popular paid website. We've had several folks call in praising the work of Doctor Peterson. His work is so popular he has a Twitter account dedicated to his quotes.



Unlike other Conservatives, Dr. Peterson takes on cultural and religious issues. How is he different from other noted folks on the right? Here's a look at his official background from the Daily Wire.

"Dr. Peterson is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto. As the pre-eminent public intellectual of our time, his recorded lectures, podcasts, and videos have amassed over a half-billion downloads. Both revered and reviled for his championing of free speech and personal responsibility in the face of political correctness and victimhood culture, Peterson has emerged as one of the most influential voices in the western world."

How You Can See Dr. Jordan Peterson in Idaho

He'll be appearing on May 15th in Nampa. Here's a link to purchase tickets. This story was originally reported by KEZJ.

Doctor Jordan Peterson Through The Years A look at how he fights to save America

A look at the life of Mike Leach A few photos of an incredible life