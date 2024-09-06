National Expert: ‘Boise State Fool’s Gold Against Oregon

Years ago, there was a best-selling book covering college football called Something Like Every Game Is a Season. It's only week two of the season, and already, the 'experts' have insulted Boise State Football. Significantly few experts predict a Bronco win against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night in Eugene.

The Ducks are favored by twenty to forty points despite a lackluster win against the Idaho Vandals. The historians have forgotten the Ducks haven't beaten the Broncos, with one of them describing Boise State as 'fool's gold.'

The national media has bought into the hype train that Oregon Coach Dan Lanning orchestrated. The young and talented coach has yet to win the big game or fulfill the dreams of Nike founder and forever Duck supporter Phil Night.

Boise State doesn't have an endless payroll to supply them with NFL-caliber talent. However, the team has an unmatched history of beating the biggest names in college football, such as Georgia, Oklahoma, and many others.

A Bronco victory exposes a troubling truth that powerful folks in the Big 10, Fox Sports, and the Oregon fan base fear. The team is all hype and will not respond to getting punched in the face. Their quarterback is well-traveled and unproven in big-time situations.

A Boise State win elevates the team into the playoff conversation, while a loss doesn't hurt their chances. The pressure is on Oregon, which pays its head coach seven million dollars a year, the rest of the staff eight million, and who knows how much the players are getting from NIL.

College football fans should all be cheering for Boise State. Oregon's example of big money devalues our appreciation for the great game. We will see which team lives up to their offseason promise, and yes, it's only week two.

A final thought: it's disappointing that this big game is on so late and on a foreign network.

