National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology

For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

A Look Inside The Case

Inside the Moscow Murder Investigation

As we can see and will continue to see as more and more about the case is revealed, Idaho Law Enforcement was up to the challenge. Folks in Moscow, Boise, and Washington, DC, joined forces to track suspect Brian Kohberger. The team took a small of DNA found on a knife sheath from the murder scene.

Police Did Not Let Kohberger Get Away

The Daily Mail reported that the FBI asked Indiana State Police to pull over the suspect's car. It had been reported that the police had blown the case. The FBI wanted body cam footage of Kohberger's hands.

Catching The Killer

Despite the barrage of hostile media critics, officers used the small DNA sample, the cell phone records, the video footage of the White Hyundai Elantra, and the DNA of Kohberger's dad found in the family trash in Pennsylvania. It took an indescribable amount of work from law enforcement to figure out who the suspect was and obtain the evidence to bring him to justice.

