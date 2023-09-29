New Trans-Identity Law Will Drive More Californians to Idaho

In a move that is expected to have an extreme ripple effect, California has passed a controversial piece of legislation known as the "Transgender, Gender-Diverse, and Intersex Youth Empowerment Act." This law, which requires judges in child custody cases to consider a parent's affirmation of their child's gender identity, has raised concerns among Californians, leading to increased interest in moving states.

Under the new law, parents who disagree with their child's gender identity could risk losing custody.

California asserts that, for a parent to be "deemed fit" to provide for "the health, safety, and welfare" of their child, they must first affirm their child's gender identity. This legal move has sparked debates across the state and is prompting families to consider relocating to more conservative regions, like Idaho.

The influx of Californians to the Boise area has been ongoing for several years, primarily due to differing political and legislative ideologies. With this latest developments in California, it's likely that this trend of moving states will intensify. Idaho's reputation as a state with a more conservative stance on various issues has made it an attractive destination for people leaving California.

As we know here in the Boise area, increase in population impacts the housing market, job opportunities, roads/traffic, and the overall culture of the Treasure Valley. As this California law takes effect, it will be interesting to observe how it shapes the demographic landscape in states like Idaho, which have become increasingly popular destinations for Californians.

