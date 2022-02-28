Nominate a Teacher for Idaho’s Teacher of the Year Award

Teachers have had a interesting couple of years to say the least. The pandemic has forced fast adjustments in and out of the classroom. I have an 8 year old boy that is in West Ada School District with a wonderful teacher in Meridian. In 1959 the Idaho Teacher of the Year Program started. This award is one of the top and most prestigious honors in the state for teachers.

According to Idaho.gov Teacher of the Year page, "The Idaho Teacher of the Year is chosen from among district nominees by a selection committee representing state education leaders and lawmakers. The Idaho Teacher of the Year serves as Idaho’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year program, a project of the Council of Chief State School Officers. If you know a teacher who inspires students to achieve, innovates in the classroom, and goes beyond the call of duty to help our students persevere in life and prepare for their future, please fill out the simple nomination form."

Last year about 150 nominations were submitted and the winner was Meridian teacher Todd Knight. He teaches science, engineering and coding classes to sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian and also serves as Digital Technology Lead and Science Department Head. The award comes with $1,000 from the state and a surprise visit from KTVB with lights, cameras, balloons and a big check.

So does your kids teacher deserve some extra love, money and recognition? Now it your chance the nominations are only open for a couple of weeks and will be accepted through Monday, March 14. click here for the nomination form.

