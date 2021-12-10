Breaking News: Omicron Virus Now In Ada County Idaho

The Omicron variant of the Covid virus has arrived in Idaho, reports Central District Health in a late afternoon release. The CDH confirmed the infection after testing an Ada County resident who has been traveling out of state. The resident is over fifty and fully vaccinated. Like others who've been infected, the patient has reported mild symptoms of the virus.

Other areas of the country, like New York City, have reinstituted harsh mask mandates to fight the Omicron. Central District Health sent out the information via Facebook, Twitter, and other outlets. CHD urges all Idahoans to take precautions to limit the exposure to Omicron, the delta variant, or the original Covid virus.

"It's important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant has now been detected in Idaho and many areas across the US. Many Idahoans regularly travel this time of year, and we need to remember to continue to take precautions, including receiving your vaccine or vaccine booster if you have not done so already," said Lindsay Haskell, Communicable Disease Control Manager for CDH.

This week Phizer announced that their 'third booster' shot was very effective in handling Omicron. The Wall Street Journal spoke with Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten.

"The companies' current vaccine will provide a strong defense against Omicron, especially if people get a booster shot, Dr. Dolsten said. The three-dose regimen, he added, could provide stopgap protection against Omicron through the winter and until a new vaccine targeted directly at the variant would be ready if needed."

According to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Central District reports that Ada County still has a high transmission rate. The district urges residents to wear masks, get tested if warranted, stay home if they're not feeling well, and not transmit the virus to friends and family.

CDH has provided vaccine provider lists to help you find vaccine locations across Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties.

Idaho's Best Public High Schools Idaho's top twenty-five high schools ranked from 25-1.