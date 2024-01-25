One of the Safest Cities You Can Live in America is in Idaho

Near the borders of Wyoming and Montana, there's a "hidden gem" in Idaho that has quietly risen to claim its reputation as one of the safest cities in the United States. Wondering which city it could be?

Here are some hints: It's known for being one of the coldest places to live in Idaho — and it's one of the more popular places for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to live. Maybe these are some contributing factors as to why there's reported to be little to no crime?

Rexburg, Idaho

Photo by Rick Robinson on Unsplash Photo by Rick Robinson on Unsplash loading...

Rexburg is reported to have a population of 30,105 and a median income of $44,034, and the city has remarkably low crime rates. Particularly, Rexburg maintains a phenomenal record of safety, with a violent crime rate of just 0.4 per 1,000 residents in 2023, according to reports from Best Life.

Will Peterson | Google Maps Will Peterson | Google Maps loading...

While Rexburg is the safest city in our state, it's important to note that Idaho is generally a safe state to live in. According to SafeWise, Idahoans are among the "least likely Americans to have experienced violent crime or gun violence."

What truly sets Rexburg apart is being so close to Yellowstone National Park and having so many awesome outdoor experiences nearby. Also, it's a college town, and apparently one of Idaho's coolest college towns. Home to Brigham Young University – Idaho, the town is also one of the safest college towns and college campuses in America.

