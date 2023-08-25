One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America is in Idaho
In a recent study conducted by SafeWise, a hidden gem in Idaho has emerged as one of the safest cities to call home in the United States. Any guesses?
Here's a hint: It's located near the borders of Wyoming and Montana, and it's also known for being one of the coldest places to live in Idaho — Maybe that's another reason why it's one of the safest places to live? We've featured the safest city before, but it was actually a city in Utah. This time, Idaho made the list.
Rexburg, Idaho
According to Best Life's report, Rexburg has a population of 30,105 and a median income of $44,034, and the city has incredibly low crime rates. Particularly, Rexburg maintains a phenomenal record of safety, with a violent crime rate of just 0.4 per 1,000 residents in 2023.
That's just this year. The crime rate was 0.3 in 2022 and 0.2 in 2021.
Generally, Idaho as a whole has low crime rates, and we stay far below the national averages. So, for Rexburg to have the lowest in our state, that says a lot. According to SafeWise, Idahoans are among the "least likely Americans to have experienced violent crime or gun violence."
Which is interesting to note, because we're likely one of the top states for having the most guns.
What truly sets Rexburg apart is being so close to Yellowstone National Parkand having so many awesome outdoor experiences nearby. Also, it's a college town, and apparently one of Idaho's coolest college towns. Home to Brigham Young University – Idaho, the town is also one of the safest college towns and college campuses in America.