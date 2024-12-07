Outrageous Reaction To Boise State Goalpost Vandalism

Boise State Football's historic victory last night is either the biggest home game ever or one of the greatest of all time. The team completed a dream season by beating UNLV 21-7 before another massive sellout. The Broncos await a fourth seed in the college football playoff and a return to the Fiesta Bowl. ￼

However, what happened after the game has caused a rift in Bronco Nation, the state of Idaho, and the entire country. As you can see, the fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts. (Has that ever happened in Boise State Football history?) The fans took the goalposts and deposited them in the Boise River.

Some fans and others throughout the nation believe it's all part of college football and fun. Thousands of dollars will be spent to replace the goalposts and fish them out of the river. No one was charged or expected to be charged with the vandalism.

It is disappointing that the destruction of public property is treated as harmless fun. Boise State doesn't have a lot of money, and we're told every dollar counts. Will anyone be held accountable? Should anyone be held accountable? Could we see one of these four individuals write a check for the new goalpost?

