Sisters are soooo annoying, right?

Western Michigan and Buffalo played what may have been the most exciting game of the college football season when the Broncos pulled out a 71-68 squeaker in a contest that lasted seven overtimes.

It's what happened in the first extra session that's truly noteworthy, though. WMU tight end Donnie Ernsberger hauled in a touchdown to pull his team to within a point. His sister then inexplicably rushed onto the field to hug him, costing the team 15 yards on the PAT. The Broncos made the extra point to tie it up before outlasting the Bulls over the course of another six overtimes.