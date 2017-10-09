Overzealous Sister Runs Onto Field When Brother Scores TD During 7-OT Game
Sisters are soooo annoying, right?
Western Michigan and Buffalo played what may have been the most exciting game of the college football season when the Broncos pulled out a 71-68 squeaker in a contest that lasted seven overtimes.
It's what happened in the first extra session that's truly noteworthy, though. WMU tight end Donnie Ernsberger hauled in a touchdown to pull his team to within a point. His sister then inexplicably rushed onto the field to hug him, costing the team 15 yards on the PAT. The Broncos made the extra point to tie it up before outlasting the Bulls over the course of another six overtimes.
It was certainly a bizarre play and the sister was booted from the stadium. Ernsberger, meanwhile, would go onto score another TD in what turned out to be the highest scoring game in NCAA football history. And even though his team won, we have a hunch he tattled on his sister the next time he spoke to their mom.