An outspoken, successful ESPN commentator has thrown down the gauntlet against Boise State and other programs outside of the so-called Power Four college football conferences. (In reality, it should be called the big two since the SEC and Big 10 really run college football.)

Usually, comments about the sport's future are reserved for the offseason, where every unsubstantiated rumor is reportedas fact. However, with Paul Finebaum, every day is a buzzworthy news day.

(Editor's note: I worked with Paul and Pat Smith for several years before their show became national.)

Mr. Finebaum has a national television and radio show on ESPN's SEC Network. He appears weekly on the network's popular daily show, First Take. During his appearance on Maddog Chris Russo and Steven A. Smith, Mr. Finebaum shared his view of the Group of Five's place in the future.

How can venture capitalism have a place in public education? It doesn't; today's game is about big brands and squeezing out the little guy. Let's remember the big boys feared Boise State so much that they changed the rules and gobbled up any other programs that could threaten their monopoly.

Will Boise State and others be excluded from the lucrative college football playoff? The current leadership is doing everything they can to make the team competitive and relevant. There isn't a team in America like Boise State, but it will take more than the Broncos to ensure a place for everyone in the new world of college football.

