Paw Patrol Returns To Delight Idaho Children At Canyon County Kids Expo This Weekend
It's been cold, and our kids are going a little stir-crazy, so the timing of this year's Canyon County Kids Expo presented by CBH Homes couldn't be better! After a year away, the expo returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this Saturday. It is packed with fun for the entire family, even us parents. The doors open at 10am and the event runs until 6pm.
There will be plenty to do and see, from the characters that your kids love to demonstrations on stage and businesses that cater to families.
Paw Patrol
Back by popular demand, Paw Patrol makes their return to the Canyon County Kids Expo. Skye and Chase will be taking photos with kids throughout the event from 10am to 6pm.
Stage Schedule
11am - Reptile Adventure
12pm - Ty The Clown
1pm - Clowns of Idaho
3pm - Reptile Adventure
4pm - Brad Hatcher The Magic Man
5pm - Reptile Adventure
Tickets
Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children. You can buy your tickets HERE in advance or at the door. Tickets purchased at the door are cash only.
Food
There will be food available at the venue from:
Ford Idaho Center
Coned Pizza
Kettle Korn
Something Sweet
Domino's Pizza
Booths
There will be booths for the following:
Abundant Life
ADIO Chiropractic
Ambitions of Idaho
Awakening Eye
Bath Fitter
Better Life Chiropractic
Bikers Against Child Abuse
Brown Bus
Butler Insurance
CBH Homes
Costco
Del Taco
Designed By You
Dreamstyle Remodeling
Farmer's Hyndman Insurance
Finish Line
Ford Idaho Center
Geico
Gem Prep Academy
Hansen Lights
High Mountain Air
Highland Springs Specialty
Idaho Central Credit Union
Idaho Kids Dentistry
Ideal College Savings
Imported Licorice
John L. Lucas
Susan G. Komen
Keller Williams
Leaf Filter
Leaf Guard
Left-Handed Art
Lifetime Products
Master Lee Tae Kwon Do
Messiah Children Preschool
Michah Lynn Photography
Millcreek Wireless
Mosaic
Nampa Little League
Nampa Optimist
Nana Pops
On Guard Pest Control
Own Boise
Power Crunch
Renewal By Anderson
Reptile Adventures
Sage Girl Scouts
Scentsy
Silx
St. Alphonsus
Steve's Splatter Barrel
Tap On It
T-Mobile
Tots & Tats
Treasure Valley Wellness
United Surrogacy
US Census Bureau
Usborne Books
Vitality Family Chiropractic
Windemere Realty
YMCA
Zao Chiropractic
