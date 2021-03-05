PBR Returns to Nampa in April

In another sign that Idaho is returning to normalcy, the PBR is back in the Gem State. The seating will be at 50% capacity.

Here is the release from the PBR:

The top bull riders and rankest bucking bulls of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will return to Nampa April 23-24 as the FORD Idaho Center hosts the Unleash The Beast PBR Nampa Invitational.

This marks the 10th consecutive year and 21st overall that Idaho fans have watched as the toughest athletes in the world face off against their bovine opponents, all in hopes of collecting the coveted world points on the line that determine the PBR world championship.

The bull riding action begins at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, April 23 and at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. All Top 30 bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday. After Round 2 on Saturday, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled, and the top 15 riders will then advance to the championship round for one more ride and a chance at the event title.

In 2020, during a thrilling weekend of on-the-dirt action at FORD Idaho Center, veteran rider Joao Ricardo Vieira won his second premier series event of the season, further securing his hold on the No. 2 spot in the world standings.

Alongside Vieira, fan favorites including reigning World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, two-time World Champions J.B. Mauney and Jess Lockwood, 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco, 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis, 2020 Iron Cowboy winner Cole Melancon and many more will be among the riders expected to compete throughout the weekend.

In accordance with Idaho’s COVID-19 mandates and guidelines set forth by Southwest District Health, Spectra Venue Management, the FORD Idaho Center and PBR have worked together to institute a series of fan safety protocols to create a safe and responsible environment for fans, including:

• Tickets are available at a reduced capacity for increased social distancing. • Limited Capacity “Pod” Seating has been created to execute a safer seating environment for all fans. • Increased reliance on cashless and contactless concessions. • Social distancing/responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas. • In addition to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) screening, PBR staff and athletes will be required to wear masks as well as undergo medical testing for COVID-19.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Monday, March 8. They range in price from $20 to $110 and can be purchased through ICTickets.com, through the Ford Idaho Center Box Office at 208-442-3232, at PBR.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Fans can also upgrade their ticket purchase by selecting the “Elite Experience” add-on for $75. This elevated experience includes a $10 concession voucher, a question and answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world and souvenir credential and lanyard.

Avid Idaho bull riding fans who are looking for an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit can purchase “PBR Elite Seats” for $350. These tickets offer premium seats closest to the chutes, a $10 concession voucher, a question and answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors

in the world, a special tour of the bucking chutes with a stock contractor and souvenir credential and lanyard. Social distancing will be practiced at all times throughout the experience.

The “Elite Experience” and “PBR Elite Seats” can both be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727 or by visiting ICTickets.com.

In addition to the ticket packages available, fans can purchase an exclusive behind the scenes experience with the animal athletes of the PBR by signing up for the “Bull Housing Tour” on Saturday morning April 24. This limited capacity experience offers a question and answer presentation with some of the top stock contractors who care for and raise the best bucking bulls in the world as well as a meet and greet with the bovines themselves, collectible book detailing the historic bulls of the PBR and a souvenir credential and lanyard.

The “Bull Housing Tour” is available for $60 each and can both be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727 or by visiting ICTickets.com. Social distancing will be practiced at all times throughout the tour.

PBR fans around the country can take advantage of the Nampa “Travel Package,” a brand new offer for the 2021 event. This getaway package offers hotel accommodations for two nights (Fri/Sat), two tickets for both nights of the competition, $10 concession vouchers each day, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the interworkings of a PBR event, the exciting Saturday morning “Bull Housing Tour,” a welcome tote and a souvenir credential and lanyard. Available for $1,300, the “Travel Package” is built as the ultimate weekend away in Idaho for two fans and can be purchased by calling PBR.