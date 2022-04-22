PBR’s Matt Triplett Shares His Story & What to Expect at PBR This Weekend

What an incredible opportunity — I was able to interview Professional Bull Rider (PBR's) Matt Triplett about how he got started bull-riding and about the PBR Invitational happening today and tomorrow at the Ford Idaho Center Arena. I was also able to interview Sheriff Donahue of Canyon County about the Man Up Crusade and how they're coming together on Saturday to raise awareness for domestic violence.

We asked Matt how he got into bull-riding, and he said, “Yeah, just a crazy event my dad used to do. And I looked up to my dad like he was my superhero like Spider-Man or Batman. My dad rode these crazy, wild, athletic animals. And I thought it was the coolest thing and he was just my superhero.”

If you can believe it, Matt started riding steers when he was only 8 years old, and he started what he called, “the real deal,” when he was only 12! He then shared that throughout his life he’s had plenty of surgeries and broken bones but he continues the sport because he’s passionate about it.

Naturally, I had to ask him for his thoughts on the TV series, Yellowstone. He said, “I tell you what, I wish my ranch was that big in Montana. You know, there's a select few people that have that kind of ranch there. And it's just, you know, I hate to say it, but it’s overtaken by out-of-staters and, you know, it's scary and there are a lot of snowstorms, and you don’t want to move up there … and there’s grizzly bears too!”

As for the PBR Invitational happening today and tomorrow, here's what Matt said to expect!

"Expect a 150-pound man getting on a 1500 or 2000-pound wild crazy animal that just wants you off their back. They're gonna throw you in the air and we're gonna make really good rides. We got an entertainer, Flint Rasmussen, he's gonna keep you dancing and laughing the whole night. You got fireworks; you got the whole nine yards of a good show.”

We were also joined by Sheriff Kieran Donahue of Canyon County to explain the amazing cause they’re supporting on Saturday, and why everyone will be wearing purple.

Sheriff Donahue explained how The Man Up Crusade is a nonprofit organization headed by himself and his wife, Jeanie, and how they partner with professional bull riders like Matt to raise awareness and help change the next generation of children and how they view relationships.

Y’all, this event is going to be absolutely incredible. If you’re going on Saturday, make sure you wear purple!

