PETA Takes Action Against Idaho Rodeo

You may recall that last week, we brought the news to you that an Idaho rodeo was going viral for some very strange reasons. Shortly thereafter, a local news station caught wind of the video and now, the actions at this Eastern Idaho rodeo are REALLY in the limelight--but not in a great way.

Incase you missed the video, you can see it, below:



Yes, the video is exactly what it looks like: mass chaos. It almost looks like some sort of explosive emergency is happening in the arena there, until you realize that it is all intentional--then, you just scratch your head. Flying colors, upset animals, wild cowboys.

Why would this rodeo in Oakley, Idaho, shoot roman candles at these animals--for fun?

In a recent interview with a local television station, the organizers of the Oakley Rodeo say that what happened wasn't planned and that it will definitely be discussed and reviewed. You can see that interview, below:

Should someone have just jumped in and stopped this? Conventional wisdom says that probably should have happened.

Folks behind the Caldwell Night Rodeo here in the Treasure Valley said that what happened was absolutely unacceptable for rodeo standards--and they aren't alone in believing such.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, is now taking action and calling on local officials to take action against this rodeo.

We were contacted by PETA this morning and they shared the following statement from Senior Director of Cruelty Casework, Stephanie Bell:

Rodeos are traumatic and dangerous enough for animals even without the use of fireworks to whip the animals into a frenzy for the enjoyment of the crowd

We will continue to keep you updated on this crazy rodeo matter--do you think that organizers should be held legally responsible?

