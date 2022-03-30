Wow! Why This Western State Names Pickleball Their Official State Sport

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. What is Pickleball? The sport is described as a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The sport is so big it has its own federation and website, usapickleball.com. Can you play Pickleball anywhere? Yes, the sport can be played indoors and outdoors, doubles and singles can play, and the game/sport can be played at any age.

When Was Pickleball Created?

Pickleball was created in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum according to USA Pickleball. The young men were looking for an activity to cure their boredom. Years later, their creation is now so popular it's going worldwide. In fact, one Western state has made Pickleball their official state sport.

inslee YouTube loading...

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that makes Pickleball the official state sport of Washington reports KXLY. He tells the new station, “Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports today, and Washingtonians are appropriately prideful in its origins right here in the Evergreen State,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “The first serve in Pickleball is always made from the northwest corner of the court to honor the game’s roots, and this legislation plants those roots even deeper.”

Pickleball's Future?

Despite its unique name, the sport is so popular from senior citizens to former NFL players love the game. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles tells Esquire that he enjoys the game. The Kardashians are big Pickleballers.

Could we see Idaho embrace Pickleball like Washington? One former Boise State Bronco/New England Patriot is addicted to the game. Shea McClellin tells the Athletic that the game helped him cope with his post NFL life.

Surprisingly the game with a funny name has humbled the former NFL player. “To be honest, when I first started playing, I was getting beat by 80-year-old women,” McClellin said. “It was kind of demoralizing. I’m like, ‘Dammit, I’m a professional athlete, I want to be good now.’

