Popular Boise Area Meteorologist Bri Eggers Leaving KTVB

Our area is rarely gifted to have someone who loves the Boise area as much as Bri Eggers. The young lady graduated from Kuna High School and San Diego State University before coming home to begin a career in journalism.

She began writing for the Idaho Business Journal and eventually got her break working for channels 12, 6, and 9. Channels 6 and 9 broadcast the same news although they're owned by different companies.

Bri Eggers has announced that she will leave her role as a meteorologist on Channel 7 next month. She reported on social media, citing the need to spend more time with her family. We wish her well on her next adventures, but before we say goodbye, we wanted to share her contributions to the Treasure Valley.

She began her television broadcast career in Boise on channel 12. When that station was sold, she transitioned to channels 6 and 9, working the early morning hours while studying to be a meteorologist. Morning television should be called mourning tv due to the demands of the personalities both on and off the air. One must be disciplined enough to wake up early, be prepared, and sleep while the rest of the world enjoys dinner.

Check Out Bri Eggers on Boise Television A look at her big run before Boston.

The distance between Boise, Idaho, and Boston, Massachusetts, is immense. Boise is a media market where most people start, while Boston is a legacy market where folks work for years to get a shot a Boston.

Bri took a shot leaving her home to work at Boston's Channel Seven as a meteorologist. She quickly became part of the fabric of the station and town, even having a segment called Bri and Me.

Check Out Bri on Boston Television! She took the town by storm before coming back to Boise.

However, after having her first child, Bri wanted to return to Idaho to work for Channel 7. She was welcomed back with open arms while sharing challenging personal stories about her appearance and other social issues. Most folks who follow her on social media were shocked by her departure. Here is how she described her next move from her Facebook page.

Bri Eggers Returns To Boise A look at her photos while at Channel 7.

From Boise to Boston and home to Boise again, it's been a journey. I'm not sure what's next in my adventure, but I know that I won't regret choosing to spend more time with my girls while they are little. As they say, "the days are long, but the years are short."

Thank you for following along. Thank you for the support. Thank you for celebrating with me the big events in life! Thank you for giving me credit when the weather was nice, and thank you for letting me know when I got it wrong. :c)

Her last day on the air will be May 17th. We congratulate Bri and her family, and we wish them well.