Popular Boise Museum Getting a Major $4 Million Make-Over

Boise, the Treasure Valley and Idaho are full of amazing museums and indoor entertainment activities for curious minds. We have a lot to be proud of in our gem state and a ton of unique, interesting and fun places to let our minds explore. Between the snow, rain, wetlands, lakes, rivers and wildlife effected by all of it, the state of Idaho knows just how crucial it is to educate the public in water and waterways.

The City of Boise’s WaterShed is a fun and interactive museum that does just that. This museum teaches visitors of all ages more about clean water and sustainability in interesting ways. Now with a new major make-over it is going to have even more to discover.



According to BoiseDev, the "Boise City Council gave the thumbs up to authorize a remodel of the exhibit hall, building and programming at the site to attract a broader range of visitors and add more interactive exhibits focused on climate change and sustainability. Part of this planning process will include community engagement over the next year to get feedback from families who frequent the museum and professionals specializing in climate science and education to help develop the future of the center."

City Council members were excited and hoping that the rest of the community is as excited. The total cost over the two years is expected to be just over $4 million over two years and will be paid for by the city's Public Works fund. The goal is to have the project completed by winter of 2023.

