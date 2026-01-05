The world can change in an instant. What’s acceptable today can be insulting tomorrow. In your lifetime, can you recall how many times things have changed? When we look to define who we are or what we stand for, is there anything more definitive than our name?

Like technology, names, first and last, ebb and flow. Some creative Idahoans look to internet lists and other sources to pick the most current hip name. Some traditional Americans miss the days when everyone was named Howard or Margaret.

However, are there any names that are forbidden? You know, state or federal laws are outlawing specific names. Like most things in life, some folks need a lesson in good taste, whether it’s the clothes they wear or the names they give to kids and grandkids.

Have you ever been in a conversation or introduced to someone with an odd or offensive name? We live in a more diverse world, which means some cultures have more unique or creative names for themselves and their children.

While no one likes to judge, it can be a difficult moment when someone mentions a disturbing name. Let's take a look at some of the more popular names this year.

Top Boys' Names Liam Noah Oliver Theodore Elijah Mateo Lucas Henry James William

Top Girls' Names

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

Have you seen or know of anyone who has named their kids those names? Now that we've shared the latest names driving the buzz in 2026, let's take a look at names no one wants to be apart of regardless of the year.

WARNING! These Names Should Be Banned In Idaho!

How 10 Huge Rock Stars Got Their Stage Names Origin stories! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum