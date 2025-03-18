Potato Hotel: Idaho’s Favorite Spring Break Destination

Idaho, whether you're a native or a newcomer, is renowned for its potatoes. The Gem State is home to a plethora of attractions, from the Niagra of the West to breathtaking trails and unique landmarks like a blue football field. Yet, the potato remains Idaho's most iconic export, a commodity that has shaped the state's history and continues to be a significant part of its identity.

If you're a fan of all thing's potato, Idaho has some truly unique experiences for you. Our state boasts a giant potato truck, a potato museum, and even a potato hotel. Yes, just miles from Boise, there's a hotel shaped like a giant potato where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Idaho's most famous commodity.

Potato enthusiasts will not stay in an old, tired spud but a potato that has traveled to forty-eight states. The hotel is the old potato on top of the potato truck that toured the country promoting Idaho Potatoes through the Idaho Potato Commission. As the spud rests in a giant four-hundred-acre farm field, you won't have to worry about anyone bothering you.

It isn't cheap to spend a night in the giant spud. We looked at available bookings for this month. The nightly rate was one hundred fifty-two dollars, seventy-five dollars for cleaning, thirty-two dollars for Airbnb, and eighteen dollars in taxes. You sleep in a queen bed while in the potato hotel.

Are you ready for a potatocation? Still not convinced. Take an exclusive look at Idaho's potato hotel below.

