President Donald Trump completed another campaign promise by cutting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding. The president pointed out numerous examples of biased reporting on social media. Conservatives in Idaho and across the country have rightly criticized PBS for a Woke agenda.

The White House wasted no time in explaining their decision in a press release:

"The Order ceases federal funding to NPR and PBS to the maximum extent allowed by law."

"It also ceases indirect funding to PBS and NPR by prohibiting local public radio and television stations and any other recipients of CPB funds from using taxpayer dollars to support these organizations."

Conservatives in the Idaho Legislature have echoed the president's concerns over the editorial direction of NPR and PBS. However, efforts statewide have failed to cut funding for Idaho Public Broadcasting.

Backers of NPR will say the service is crucial to eliminate emergency information in rural areas. They neglect to mention the numerous Idaho commercial radio stations that serve the same purpose.

You can read the entire White House Press Release here.

Commercial radio and television stations are at a disadvantage when competing against taxpayer-subsidized stations like Boise State Public Radio. These NPR and PBS stations solicit funds through sponsorships or grants disguised as commercials.

Broadcasters, like Kevin Miller, rightly say if you're soliciting sponsorships or grants, call them commercials and compete honestly without tax-funded agendas.

We predict many media outlets will carry the pro-public broadcasting spin without publishing the other side of the story. You can depend on us to provide the real facts that others sadly ignore.

