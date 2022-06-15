‘Put Them To Death': Boise Pastor’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments Go Viral Nationally

A video of a Boise pastor making anti-LGBTQ+ comments during his sermon has now gone viral on social media across the country.

In a sermon posted to his YouTube page, Pastor Joe Jones of the Shield Of Faith Baptist Church said, "sodomites are reptilians. It's not God's fault, he told nations how to deal with that. He told the nation that he ruled: Put them to death. Put all queers to death."

I'd be willing to bet Pastor Joe Jones also claims to be Pro-Life. Hate to break it to you, but you can't be Pro-Life while also stating your desire to "Put all queers to death." It doesn't work like that.

Someone on TikTok, who goes by the username Socialistlyawkward, made a TikTok from the YouTube post which quickly gained attention online. Not just in Idaho, but across the country.

In a message, Socialistlyawkward said, "I'm a strong believer that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Joe Jones felt comfortable enough to say those things to his congregation and post them on (YouTube); the people of Boise and Idaho should be aware of it. They should be aware that a church, in our area, is saying these things about the LGBTQ community. Stories about religious leader preaching this rhetoric, in other parts of the country, have been making headlines and we should be aware that it is happening in our own backyard, too. As someone with a platform, I feel a responsibility to speak out and spread awareness, in an effort to stop the bigotry and hate in our community."

The Shield of Faith Baptist Church's website states that membership is a privilege and those who don't adhere to the rules will be removed.

The website says, "We believe that sodomy (homosexuality) is a sin and an abomination before God which God punishes with the death penalty. No sodomite (homosexual) will be allowed to attend or join Shield of Faith Baptist Church."

It's hate talk and statements like this that embolden and enable people to take action that could lead to injury and harm. It's because of people like Joe Jones that we now have more than 35 stolen and damaged Pride flags in Boise's North End. It is unacceptable. That's not who we are, Boise. Don't let our city be tainted and tarnished by people like Joe Jones. Be better. Seriously, Joe Jones...who hurt you?

