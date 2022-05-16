The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise? A new report just named the best place to find Chinese food in Idaho... while their pick is in Idaho Falls, here are some Boise spots that we think could challenge the Idaho Falls spot for the title.

The Best and Tastiest Ramen in Idaho is in Meridian, Says Report You can never go wrong with a fresh bowl of ramen noodles! A new report shows us which places have the best ramen noodles in Idaho and its surrounding states.