Report: Secret Chinese Police Station Hours from Boise

The recent disclosure by our government that the Communist Chinese Government should cause every American to be concerned for the safety of our nation and our families. The last time our country fought a foreign enemy in the homeland was against the British during the War of 1812.

The tensions between America and China continue to intensify as the communist continue to lay claim to Taiwan and support the Russian war with Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump called China out during his administration, but President Biden continues to channel his inner Neville Chamberlain regarding the Chinese.

Spy Balloon and TikTok

Let's not forget the massive spy balloon that flew over the country and was only shot down after the media embarrassed the administration into action. Several states have banned using the popular app TikTok due to security concerns.

In April, The Washington Times reported that China may have up to six 'secret police' stations operating in major US cities. The Department of Justice and other groups have said these 'police stations' target foreign and former Chinese citizens that have left the country and are critical of the policies of the Peoples' Republic of China. The Biden border policies allowed thousands, if not millions, of foreign nationals to enter our country illegally.

China has denied the published reports; however, a new report details which cities contain secret Chinese Police Stations. Several United States senators have demanded an end to these spy stations.

The Daily Caller broke the story identifying the seven American cities where nonprofit fronts conceal actual intelligent activities within America.

From the Daily Caller's exclusive: "Chinese intelligence agency quietly operates "service centers" in seven American cities, all of which have had contact with Beijing's national police authority, according to state media reports and government records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation."

One of those cities is within driving distance from Boise. It is one of the world's most iconic, remarkable cities, Salt Lake City, Utah. You can see the link here to the Utah organization.

Senators Respond

Utah Senators Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, and several other senators sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers. You can read the letter here. The other senators were Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Cornyn (R-TX), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

We have not heard any reaction to the senators request to the attorney general.

What Is A Overseas Chinese Service Center?

Senator Romney and the others senators detailed extensively how these organizations operate in America.

According to this report, OCSCs are run by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department (UFWD), which the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has identified as a “Chinese intelligence service” in its annual report to Congress.

Further, the report states that U.S.-based OCSC representatives met with officials of the PRC’s national police force, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), on a trip to China to discuss the use of technology to conduct “cross-border remote justice services” overseas. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned that MPS conducts covert “intelligence and national security operations far beyond China’s borders,” including “illicit, transnational repression schemes” on U.S. soil.

Could there be a similar type of 'station' operating in Idaho? Boise? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

