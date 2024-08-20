In the world of money, fancy cars, stadiums, NIL, the Transfer Portal, and expanding and exploding conferences, Idaho's fall sports season begins. For most of us, it's about high school football, but other fall sports will begin now that school is back in session.

High School sports are still unique in Idaho and across the country. Sure, other states may have more five-star athletes and more extensive coverage, but folks in the Gem State love their high school sports.

Many forget what it was like to practice in triple-digit temperatures, work around the house, and maintain an excellent grade point average. Sure, it's all about yards rushing and who wins the state championship, but it's time we honor the kids, parents, coaches, teachers, administrators, officials, and fans who make high school sports so significant.

Most high school athletes will not move on to the collegiate level. Friday nights are their time to shine. Unlike some college athletes, there is no compensation for high school athletes. Idaho is a pay-to-play state for most athletes. If the parents can't kick in the participation fee, the kids are out doing odd jobs to fund their summer of brutal practices and physical games.

Throughout the Gem State, schools are getting ready for their first games of the season. These games won't be televised, but they teach so much more than winning and losing. Sports teach us that it's about working together, the thrill of competition, facing adversity, and other life lessons.

So please take a moment to acknowledge everyone involved in high school athletics, or better yet, go to a game. You'll make the world a better place by being an Idaho High School Sports fan.

