Sarah Paulson & Instagram Followers Save Idaho’s Famous “Sweet Pea” the Parrot

If not for Sarah Paulson, Idaho's social media sensation Sweet Pea the parrot would've been a goner.

THE PARROT LADY || Known as "the Parrot Lady," Albright was aware of the critical risks associated with birds displaying symptoms of sickness. Generally speaking, once a bird indicates signs of an illness, it's usually too late to treat them.

THE DOCTOR'S NOT IN || So when she discovered Sweet Pea unwell and laying on her side, Albright immediately reached out to Boise avian doctors. Unfortunately for Sweet Pea, Idaho's Treasure Valley has few local bird doctors, and all were closed at the time.

INSTAGRAM 911 || That's when Albright appealed to Sweet Pea's Instagram followers.

When the American Horror Story actress heard Idahoan Wendy Albright's desperate plea to save her cockatoo parrot, she sprang into action, inspiring others to do the same.

Paulson, joined by her partner of seven years, Holland Taylor, used their powerful Instagram following to connect Albright to avian bird doctors from around the world.

ANSWERS || Shortly after Paulsen and Taylor shared Albright's post through Sweet Pea's Instagram account, Albright was contacted by avian doctors from Seattle to India.

It was quickly determined that Sweet Pea was inflicted with a gastrointestinal and respiratory infection.

GOOD NEWS || Where and how Sweet Pea contracted the infection remains uncertain. But as of Saturday, June 19th, Albright was thrilled to share Sweet Pea had made a full recovery.

HEARTFELT ENDING || On the emotionally exhausting issue, Albright noted her gratitude for the immense support from Paulson, Taylor, and the thousands of Instagram followers. She even went as far as to say the experience had "restored her faith in humanity."

It gave me so much hope and it just made us feel so loved. —Wendy Albright, Sweet Pea's owner via KTVB7

