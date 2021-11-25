Give the gift of live music this year! It doesn't matter if you are shopping for the pickiest person ever or purchasing for yourself, it is hard to go wrong with concert tickets. Instead of giving something that may get used or worn a few times and then is forgotten about, you are gifting an experience to remember and memories are priceless. That being said it is always great to get a good deal on those priceless memories right?!

We have had some incredible concerts come through the Treasure Valley in 2021 and are looking forward to so many more in upcoming 2022. Nampa's Ford Ida Center this past year welcomed superstars like Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, .Jonas Brothers, Death Cab for Cutie, Atmosphere & Cypress Hill, And more. The 2022 line up is looking amazing and starting on Black Friday through Cyber Monday select tickets are on sale.

Here is the breakdown for discounts available from Nampa's Ford Idaho Center: in order of when the shows are coming.

December 9th - Brantley Gilbert get 20% off P3 tickets

January 28 - Ghost / Volbeat get 20% off General Admission Lawn

June 5 - Matchbox 20 get 20% off General Admission Lawn

June 7 - New Kids on the Block get 20% off

June 12 - AJR get $120 4 pack of tickets

July 15 - Goo Goo Dolls get 20% off General Admission Lawn

There are more concert deals available for upcoming shows at Revolution Concert House and Event Center:

January 28 - Hippie Sabotage get $20 General Admission

January 29 - Chris Lane get $20 General Admission

February 2 - Avatar get $20 General Admission

February 11 - Geoff Tate get $15 General Admission

February 22 Mammoth and Dirty Honey get $20 General Admission

February 25 - Static X get $20 General Admission

March 31 - Dylan Scott get $15 General Admission

These deals are good until the specials sell out and are limited on availably.

