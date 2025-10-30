It's election time in Idaho —no, these are off-year elections, which means only the most dedicated folks are running for office. Even more dedicated are the voters who will study the issues and take time to vote during the so-called 'off-year elections.'

The cities of Nampa, Garden City, and Caldwell will elect mayors; only the Caldwell mayor is running for reelection. Caldwell is an interesting watch given the number of controversies and lawsuits filed over the last four years.

Another big issue Idaho voters face every voting cycle is funding Idaho schools. Local school districts continue to solicit citizen support for tax increases. School administrators will lobby, pointing out the need for infrastructure, salaries, improvements, and the list goes on and on.

However, Idaho's state fund is primarily dedicated to education funding. The amount is over 50% of the overall budget, perhaps as high as 60%. So, if the state is spending so much on schools, why do districts continue to need more money?

That's a question every Idahoan continues to ask their representatives as our schools continue to underperform. Recently, the state's Doge task force announced a list of items and services they may be willing to cut. Has anyone looked at whether our state educational system is filled with waste, fraud, and abuse?

Idaho's parents, teachers, and taxpayers deserve a better state education system that continues to be underfunded. Whether you live in Nampa, a district looking for another tax increase, or another district, every Idahoan deserves a proper return on investment when it comes to funding the state's school system.

