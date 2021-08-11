The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa is a special place for Families and history enthusiasts. According to the website, "The Warhawk Air Museum was brought to life in 1989 by co-founders John and Sue Paul as a place to preserve military aviation history. The museum has since become an educational destination for over 5,000 school-age children and 25,000 visitors each year."



Over the years the couple and others who joined in on the vision added to the museum. Over the years it has grown immensely and is now one of the top places in the US to see historic planes from history. "What started as a tribute to WWI/WWII veterans has expanded to include veterans’ history from the Iraq War, Persian Gulf War, Vietnam War, Korean War and Cold War. Throughout the museum, donations from community members are also on display to educate future generations about national and local history. Families of local veterans and the veterans themselves have donated one-of-a-kind collections of uniforms, photos, medals, gear and written narratives describing battle experiences."

They museum hosts a series of events throughout the year, but none more attended and popular as the Annual Warbird Roundup. This year it is celebrating it's 19th year on August 28th and 29th. Check out rare WWII warbirds up close and personal and join outside for a mini airshow where you can see this incredible historic planes in flight. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Flying 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

According to the site, the confirmed warbirds so far are:

Confirmed warbirds:

Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat

Vought F4U-1A Corsair

P-51 Mustangs

and P-40s

Vintage Postcards Show Off 10 Mesmerizing Places That Vanished From Boise

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Flashback: CapEd Credit Union Kid's Day 2018 As we prepare for the 30th Annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, we're taking a walk down memory lane and looking at all the big smiles we saw in 2018! This year's CapEd Credit Union Kid's Day will be on Wednesday, September 1. See the complete Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2021 HERE.