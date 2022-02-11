Sensational Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen Performing in Boise With 12 Other Olympians

Forgive us for the pun, but absolutely everything Nathan Chen during the men’s competition in Beijing was “Chen-sational!”

If you’ve watched any coverage of figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, you’ve heard figure skating legends call Nathan Chen a “once in a lifetime skater.” With six United States Championship titles and three World Championship titles to his name, that seems like an accurate way to describe him. That said, there was still one title that the legend in the making was yet to grab - Olympic Gold Medalist.

He had hoped to check it off his list at the 2018 Pyeonchang Games but made some very uncharacteristic mistakes in the short program, that put him in 17th place after the first part of the Men’s Single competition putting him well behind fellow countrymen Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou. Chen came roaring back and placed first in the free skate portion of the competition, but it wasn’t enough to get him a gold medal. In fact, he missed the podium altogether, finishing in fifth place. It was heartbreaking to watch because he’s such a solid competitor and seems like such a nice guy.

And that’s why even the most novice figure skating fans held their breath watching him in Beijing! We just wanted to see him succeed so badly and that he did! Chen set a new world record in the short program and was able to put five full points between him and the second-place skater. By the time he hit the Bennie and the Jets step sequence of his Elton John-themed free skate, you knew he was going to win gold. It was written all over his face. He was having fun. You were having fun on your couch.

…and now it’s time to see Nathan relaxed and uncorking a whole lot of fun in Boise! He’s part of the Stars on Ice tour coming to Idaho Central Arena on Thursday, May 26. Tickets for the show start at just $30.

Chen’s not the only familiar face on the tour. Here’s a look at who will be joining him!

