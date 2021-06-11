Snake River Stampede Adds ‘Vegas Style Watch Party’ Outside

The Snake River Stampede is back this year and better than ever with some fun updates and an added venue. The Stampede is a staple in the state and has been entertaining Rodeo fans in Nampa for over 100 years. It also happens to be one of the largest rodeos in the world. Since last year was a loss, they are gearing up for the biggest comeback ever with a massive plan for making this year bigger and better than ever.

The Stampede will run from July 20th – 24th, 2021, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Usually everything is seen from inside the center but this year since they are expecting a record number of attendees they are adding an outside venue. This actually sounds really cool. The Snake River Stampede is adding a new way for fans to enjoy top-ten rodeo action with a Las Vegas style “Watch Party" with live arena action from a mega-screen and sound setup in The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre.

According to the Stampede press release "The experience also includes live entertainers, food and beverage vendors, and variety of western shopping stalls. Watch Party guests can even try their hand at goat roping for $5 per entry. Stay each night after the rodeo, for live music and dancing."

Three seating options are available:

● $15 Amphitheatre General Admission - seating on grass berm

● $25 Premier Amphitheatre Seating - at an 8-top table in front of the stage, includes private bar access

● $50 Amphitheatre Dining Experience ($500 per table of 10) - Upper deck meal catered by H & M meats under shade tent with private bar and big screens.

Tickets are available now at www.ictickets.com