It's Fall in Idaho, and that means it's time to put away your summer clothes, break out the winter gear, and winterize your home. Folks will be getting out their shovels, storing their lawnmowers, disconnecting their hoses, and doing all other chores before the first frost.

Fall temperatures mean animals and insects will be looking for a warm place to ride out the colder temperatures. In other words, they're looking at setting up shop in your home. Idaho is a beautiful place, but it also has predators such as snakes, bears, and deadly spiders. ￼

Some spiders are harmless, while others can cause serious harm and even necessitate a hospital visit for those who are bitten. You've probably seen spiders roaming around your sidewalk, backyard, or perhaps in your hallway at work.

According to this published report, black widows, hobo spiders, and black-footed yellow sac spiders are the three deadliest spiders in Idaho. Here's a look at them below.

These Hungry Spiders Are Invading Idaho & Need to Be Stopped This crazy Idaho weather is forcing these terrifying spiders into our homes. Can they be stopped?! Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Spiders can be harmful to your dogs and cats. A spider bite can lead to a trip to the veterinary hospital in the middle of the night. Idaho is one of those states where it pays to have a contract with a pest control company.

These professionals inspect your home or office. They then develop a program to eliminate predators, big and small. The only thing worse than one spider is a nest full of them in your bedroom,

It's never too soon to protect yourself from the spiders of Idaho, better now than never. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

25 Ways To Get Rid of Spiders In Your Home Problems with spiders in and around your home? Here are 25 ways to get rid of them. Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan