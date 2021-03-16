St. Luke’s Holds the Key to Weight Loss Success

Losing weight takes a whole lot of work and eight out of ten people who hit their goals end up gaining it back later. Ugh! St. Luke's offers a philosophy that is key to keeping it off.

St. Luke's says it's all about lifestyle. Hopping on the latest diet trend may bring some exciting results initially, but what happens when the honeymoon phase wears off and that voice in your head starts convincing you that your delicious old eating habits weren't that bad? Oh, and those pre-planned menu programs are great for taking some of the thought out of what's for dinner, but at some point, you'll probably want to pivot. I have a friend who eats the pre-planned meals and chases three out of five of them with a milkshake.

EatThis.com said 80% of people who successfully lose weight end up gaining most of it back. All that hard work, and then here comes square one again. But there is one takeaway that might help us all. Those who have been successful ultimately have some sort of self-monitoring discipline, and they used all of the technology that is available to help them. Fitness trackers, scales, food logs, and Body Mass Index (BMI) calculators are all important for long-term success, according to researchers at Stanford University.

St. Luke's helps keep things in perspective with the reminder that reaching a healthy weight isn't about the number on the scale or a certain BMI. For weight management success, we need diet and exercise habits that will lead to healthy lifestyle changes that we can stick with. Finding an exercise routine that you don't hate and foods that you love that won't sabotage you will set you up for long-term success.

I'm 70 pounds lighter now than I was in high school, and my weight was up and down for years before I really got disciplined about it. But you know what? If the weight comes off once it can come off again. And again. Eventually, you'll find the weight management plan that works for you.