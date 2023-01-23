Ammon Bundy: St. Luke’s Is Going to Try to Take Everything I Own

Ammon Bundy has decided to accept a plea deal rather than fight another court action. Mr. Bundy was in court today concerning the trespassing charges against him involving St. Luke's Hospital. Mr. Bundy explained to the court on Friday that he would cross-examine witnesses if the case went to trial.

After extensive conversations between the judge, the prosecutor, and others, according to eyewitness reports, a plea deal was reached in the case. Mr. Bundy has written a letter to several elected and unelected officials seeking relief from the onslaught of several lawsuits filed against him by St. Luke's.

The plea deal allows Mr. Bundy to avoid jail for admitting to trespassing. Our reporter tells us he agreed to a $1,000 fine, one year of unsupervised probation, and credit for 12 days in jail.

Mr. Bundy has become a fixture in Idaho for the liberty or patriot movement. He was arrested for his beliefs at the statehouse, the Ada County Courthouse, and organized a group to oppose mask mandates. He served time in federal prison before his case was thrown out, eventually leading him to move to Idaho.

He ran for governor first as a Republican, then later switched his affiliation to independent. Mr. Bundy is a national figure in the patriot/state rights movement. He did have a few thoughts on his experience after the court session was over.

