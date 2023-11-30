Boise Police Make Arrest Following Home Shooting Incident in June

In a significant development this morning, the Boise Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Johnny Bennett in connection with a home shooting incident that took place earlier this year on June 19th.

According to BPD's release earlier today, Bennett now faces 3 charges, including: Theft – Grand, Burglary, and Weapon – Unlawful Discharge at a House, Occupied Building, Vehicle, etc.

Investigations revealed that hours before the incident, Bennett allegedly stole a firearm from a vehicle located on the 3000 block of Anemone Ct. Subsequently, he discharged the weapon into a field on Amity Rd. before targeting the victim's home on S. Oregon Trail Way, firing multiple shots.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the residence being struck multiple times. The investigators had urged residents with surveillance footage or information to contact Ada County dispatch or Crime Stoppers. It's worth noting that Bennett was not known to the victims, and his motives remain unclear.

Boise Police have been diligently pursuing this case since June, and Johnny Bennett has now officially been booked into the Ada County Jail, where he will now face the above mentioned charges, including grand theft and the unlawful discharge of a weapon etc.

The arrest of Bennett marks a significant breakthrough in this ongoing investigation, providing closure and justice for the affected residents on S. Oregon Trail Way.

