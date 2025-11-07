Do you like Patriots? Do you like potatoes? Then tonight is the night you need to visit Star, Idaho. The city is hosting its annual event honoring veterans and potatoes. More on that in a minute.

Idaho is one of the most patriotic states in America. Unlike its liberal neighbors, California, Oregon, and Washington, Idahoans proudly support our nation's veterans.

The Idaho State Veteran's Hospital is one of the best medical providers in the entire Veteran's Administrative system. It is not unusual for veterans to move to Idaho because of the remarkable services the Idaho Veterans' Association provides.

Veteran's Day is a special day in the Gem State. It marks the end of World War One and is always on November 11th. The 'War to End all Wars' ended when the armistice was signed on the eleventh Day at the eleventh hour. Veterans Day is when Americans thank those who have served and continue to serve while protecting our nation. Did you know less than one percent of the nation's population is eligible to serve our country?

Idaho begins thanking its veterans well before Veteran's Day. The city of Star, Idaho, will start the weekend honoring veterans with a HUGE patriotic tribute Friday night. The 4th Annual Veteran's Potato Feed occurred Friday night at Lifespring Church. Idaho Veterans.

The city of Star shared how their sponsors making the event possible.

Charlie’s Produce – for donating all the potatoes!

Anderson Property Group – for providing all the fixins!

Sea Salt Creamery & Bakeshop – for cooking up every single potato to perfection!

Volunteers from the American Heritage Girls and the American Legion Post 39 – thank you for lending your time and energy to support this event and our veterans.

Veterans will eat for free, while non-veterans will pay five dollars for one of the largest potatoes we've encountered. Folks will once again help themselves to a self-serve potato bar with all the fixings.

Idaho Veterans who fought in the Global War on Terror were honored. Proceeds from the event funded donations to the Idaho Warhawk Museum's Global War on Terror section.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick, a veteran, will host the event tonight in Star at 6pm.

