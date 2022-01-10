If I’m being completely honest, I first heard about Sturman’s Wine & Cigars a few months ago, when a friend of mine was raving about it.

I was instantly intrigued. Wine, cigars, snacks, and a fun atmosphere – what else could you ask for?! I knew that I had to see what all of the hype was about.

I didn’t even realize that I had actually driven past the location numerous times, without knowing it was the same place. It appears to be just another hole-in-the-wall, but trust me when I say, it is far more than what initially meets the eye.

A Little History

Sturman’s Smokeshop has been a local staple within downtown Boise since 1994, when founder Mark Sturman opened the store to follow his passion for cigars (Mark has since retired, and his son Ryan now runs the stores).

According to their website, Sturman’s Smokeshop boasts “one of the largest walk-in humidors in the northwest, with up to 10,000 cigars. You are sure to find a cigar to satisfy your pallet.”

With the original store thriving for nearly three decades, a second store was opened in 2021, called Sturman’s Wine & Cigars. This lounge is located in Garden City, off of Chinden and 42nd Street.

What Makes it Unique?

While the downtown store is all about cigars and its accessories, the second location is more about cigars, wine, and the overall experience.

Some of the excitement includes:

Happy Hour from 4-6 pm

Live music Thursday through Saturday

Charcuterie Wednesday and Thursday They typically have food trucks during the warmer months, and although they don’t have them right now, they encourage patrons to bring their own food or to order food in.



Wine Tastings on Thursday

I could go on and on about the unique experience, but I'll let the pictures speak for themselves.

Sturman’s Wine & Cigars – Garden City’s Hidden Gem Sturman's Wine & Cigars has proven to be Garden City's best kept secret... and we love it there.

