Table Rock Parking Closed

Everyone loves Table Rock. Whether you're in shape or yearn to be, Table Rock is a must destination that all Idahoans love. We all love the challenge of hiking up and down the mountain. Let's not forget the majestic cross that lights up at night.

Well now, that's changing thanks to vandals who've spray painted graphite all over the trail. The Idaho Statesman reports that the Idaho Historical Society has closed the parking around Table Rock for the rest of the year. Safety, vandalism, and illegal activity were the reasons given for their decision.

Over the past few years, vandalism has become an issue at the site. Security reports of folks using Table Rock as their private dance cite have caused officials to rethink the easy access to the park. In the statesman article, it was reported that a parking lot with a capacity of 30 cars had had an excess of 250 vehicles at one time.

It's a shame that some folks can't appreciate and respect the beauty of Table Rock.