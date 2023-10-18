Could This Be the Best Place to Get Chocolate Cupcakes in Boise?

It's no secret that Idahoans have a sweet spot for cupcakes, and as Fall sweeps in, it's the perfect time to enjoy those cravings. Fun fact, today is actually National Chocolate Cupcake Day, so we've got a list of the best places in the Boise area for delicious cupcakes.

And regardless of what day it is when you're seeing this, it's still a great time to explore these amazing shops in our area. Is there ever a bad day for amazing cupcakes?

What cupcake shop is rated the best one in the Boise area?

Smallcakes: Cupcakery, Creamery & Coffee Bar | Google Maps Smallcakes: Cupcakery, Creamery & Coffee Bar | Google Maps loading...

This shop is consistently on the "best of" lists for Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, and it's even made some national lists for having delicious chocolate cupcakes. Located on Overland Rd., this shop has earned a sweet reputation for their irresistible cupcakes that keep locals coming back for more.

Smallcakes Idaho isn't just celebrated for their cupcakes; they've also gained favor with locals for their convenient drive-thru service and selection of coffee options. So, with cupcakes, coffee, and convenience, Smallcakes is a great option for people on the go.

However, there's more than just one shop to explore — we're very fortunate to live in an area that has a bunch of options! As we celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day today, we're reminded of the many options available in Boise. For a comprehensive list of the top 10 cupcakeries in the Treasure Valley, keep scrolling and check the list below — there's no shortage of places to explore when the urge for a sweet treat strikes.

