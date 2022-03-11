The Best Places In Boise For Food From Disney’s “Encanto”

If your family is anything like mine, Disney's new animated hit, Encanto, is constantly playing in the background of your life. The songs have become stuck in your head. You find yourself singing "The Family Madrigal" in the shower and humming "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in work meetings. Your kids are obsessed with Mirabel. You'd like to think that your house ran like "Casa Madrigal," but in reality, it's more like "Casa Disfuncional."

YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO loading...

We may not be able to help you hear like Delores, grow flowers like Isabela, or see the future like Bruno, but we can help you to find the food of Encanto in the Treasure Valley.

To truly immerse yourself in the Oscar-nominated movie, you need to understand the food. It is easy to assume that because the characters in Encanto speak Spanish, they enjoy Mexican food. However, the Family Madrigal is from Colombia, not Mexico. They eat far less spicy food and have more of a Caribbean twist.

YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO loading...

There is no lack of pizza places in the Treasure Valley, but there is a lack of authentic Colombian food. Nampa's El Cafetal Colombian Restaurant is the only authentic Colombian restaurant in the area. They serve all the food you see the Madrigals eat in Encanto, minus magical arepas.

El Cafetal Colombian Restaurant

3116 Garrity Boulveard

Suite 114

Nampa, ID 83687

Yelp User Julia N. Yelp User Julia N. loading...

Another Colombian favorite is the empanada. While not the same as the ones from Colombia, there are places to get them in the Treasure Valley. According to Yelp, Tango's Empanadas and the Empanada Club are great options.

Tango's Empanadas

701 North Orchard Street

Boise, ID 83706

-or-

46 East Fairview Avenue

Meridian, ID 83642

Yelp User Ty W. Yelp User Ty W. loading...

The Empanada Club

1580 North Stonehenge Way

Suite 106

Meridian, ID 83642

Yelp User Michelle R. Yelp User Michelle R. loading...

If nothing other than great songs and a great family story, the movie Encanto has given us an excellent opportunity to teach our kids about different cultures. There's no easier way to celebrate another culture than with food. Now maybe the only time their interest in Colombian food will be this high, so take advantage of it while you can!

The Best Animated Shorts on Disney+ Can’t find time for a feature-length cartoon? Check out these great shorts streaming on Disney+.

10 Disney Movies That Deserve Their Own Rides Here are 10 Disney movies that we think would make particularly great theme park rides, whether it be a dark ride, flume ride, or rollercoaster.

The Best Disney Villains Ever