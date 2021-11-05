The Best Restaurants to Get Your Nacho Fill in Boise
My boy is 8 now but when I was pregnant I mostly craved watermelon and nachos. Not together or anything, that would be weird. I just couldn't seem to get enough watermelon and nachos always looked and sounded yummy. Something that pregnancy didn't grow me out of. I love nachos and thankfully, there's a day for that.
November 6 is National Nachos Day! So how do you prefer your nachos? Chicken or beef? Beans or salsa? Onions and Peppers? Have you ever tried completely unconventional nachos? I recently had poke nachos in Meridian and man were they good. I feel like at some point in my life I have also seen desert nachos, is that a thing?
No matter how you like them you are bound to find a place on this list that will fully satisfy your nacho need. These are some of the most recommended restaurants in the Treasure Valley to get various delicious nachos.
Koto Brewing Company:
Matador
10 Barrel Brewing
Elizleyjen's Kitchen
Deluca's
The Lift
Taphouse