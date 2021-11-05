The Best Restaurants to Get Your Nacho Fill in Boise

My boy is 8 now but when I was pregnant I mostly craved watermelon and nachos. Not together or anything, that would be weird. I just couldn't seem to get enough watermelon and nachos always looked and sounded yummy. Something that pregnancy didn't grow me out of. I love nachos and thankfully, there's a day for that.

November 6 is National Nachos Day! So how do you prefer your nachos? Chicken or beef? Beans or salsa? Onions and Peppers? Have you ever tried completely unconventional nachos? I recently had poke nachos in Meridian and man were they good. I feel like at some point in my life I have also seen desert nachos, is that a thing?

No matter how you like them you are bound to find a place on this list that will fully satisfy your nacho need. These are some of the most recommended restaurants in the Treasure Valley to get various delicious nachos.

Koto Brewing Company:



Matador



10 Barrel Brewing



Elizleyjen's Kitchen



Deluca's



The Lift



Taphouse



Boise's Ultimate Taco Guide If you have ever found yourself looking for some tacos in the Treasure Valley, this is the guide you'll need to keep in your favorites. Check out Boise's Top 35 Taco Spots, here!

The Nutrition Counts of Chicken Sandwiches at 6 Treasure Valley Fast-Food Restaurants When the craving for a chicken sandwich strikes, the calorie count, sugar load, and fat content may not be the first things that pop into your head. But if you're the disciplined type that can pre-meditate your food choices, it might be fun to figure out which sandwich won't be a diet buster.