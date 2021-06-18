The Can’t Miss Top 5 Idaho Festivals This Summer

Idaho is just days away from the official kickoff to Summer and 2021 is a stark difference from what things looked like last June.

Zero concerts or festivals last Summer and we're loaded with events before the season begins. Let's count down the top 5 festivals you need to know about.

We're Gonna Party Like It's 2019 - Western Idaho Fair

It begins, "We're Baaaack!" that was followed by a sheep graphic to set the tone for the Western Idaho Fair announcement. This is the location for our very own Boise Music Festival and I still remember my call last year when the announcement came down to cancel 2020. Well, it's a new year and we have a brand new lineup for the concerts.

The Western Idaho Fair will have all the bells and whistles that the fair brings. The Carnival is back, amazing competitions and my favorite Ice Cream Potatoe. Let's get to the performances.

Granger Smith (Monday, August 23)

Nelly (Tuesday, August 24)

Chicago (Wednesday, August 25)

Jon Pardi (Thursday, August 26)

Seether (Friday, August 27)

Treefort Music Fest is back, TWICE!

Treefort is a music festival surrounded by Alefort, Comedyfort, Foodfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Skatefort, Yogafort and so many more. The list of artists is endless as they just announced the second wave of artists. This festival will be broken down into two events due to the pandemic. You will have one in September and an early festival in 2022.

I can't count the number of artists that line the list of this year's event. You can see for yourself but Lizzo Good as Hell at Treefort before she ever made radio.

Canyon County Fair

Move over Western Idaho Fair because Canyon County has its own lineup. Add the carnival along with all the rest of the fair fun. Canyon County rolls out to support the shows and amazing country music concerts.

Lee Brice (Thursday, July 29)

Mark Chesnutt (Friday, July 30)

Rodney Atkins (Saturday, July 31)

Boise Pride Festival is Here in September

Pride has one of the largest parades and an amazing lineup of events. There is a festival from September 10-12, but things happen all Summer with Boise Pride. This is your lineup just announced Friday.

Todrick Hall

Trixie Mattel

Mary Lambert

Kaleena Zanders

Bright Light Bright Light

Jujubee

8th Annual Idaho Mountain Fest

You can have your concerts, fairs, and carnivals. This fest is Idaho proud is a 4-day all-inclusive rock climbing, mountain biking, and trail running festival at Castle Rocks State Park. This is side by side to the historic City of Rocks National Reserve.

This is Idaho proud!

